Anchor Neural World One Day Trading Volume Reaches $85,317.00 (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Anchor Neural World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $356,813.88 and $85,317.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World’s genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 tokens. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @anwfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com.

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anchor Neural World has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 275,297,977.0183 in circulation. The last known price of Anchor Neural World is 0.00147612 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,115.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://an-va.com/.”

