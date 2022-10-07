Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00680808 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008099 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011049 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 tokens. Anchor Protocol’s official website is app.anchorprotocol.com. Anchor Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/anchor-protocol. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Anchor Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 350,381,852.323076 in circulation. The last known price of Anchor Protocol is 0.0889942 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $9,691,570.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.anchorprotocol.com.”

