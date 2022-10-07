AnimeDoge (ANIMEDOGE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $23,732.66

AnimeDoge (ANIMEDOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, AnimeDoge has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. One AnimeDoge token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimeDoge has a market cap of $23,732.66 and $31,877.00 worth of AnimeDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

AnimeDoge Profile

AnimeDoge was first traded on July 13th, 2022. AnimeDoge’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AnimeDoge is www.animedoge.com. AnimeDoge’s official Twitter account is @animedogettmoon.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimeDoge (ANIMEDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AnimeDoge has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AnimeDoge is 0.00000024 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.animedoge.com/.”

