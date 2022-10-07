Anthony Sanzio Sells 3,600 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

