Anthony Sanzio Sells 3,600 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Campbell Soup Price Performance
Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
