Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,165.06.

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANFGF stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

