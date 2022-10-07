APEcoin.dev Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (APE)

APEcoin.dev (APE) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One APEcoin.dev token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APEcoin.dev has a total market capitalization of $12,614.32 and $34,088.00 worth of APEcoin.dev was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APEcoin.dev has traded up 183% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

APEcoin.dev Profile

APEcoin.dev launched on March 17th, 2022. APEcoin.dev’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000 tokens. APEcoin.dev’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin. The official website for APEcoin.dev is apecoin.dev.

Buying and Selling APEcoin.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “APEcoin.dev (APE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. APEcoin.dev has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APEcoin.dev is 0.00440938 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apecoin.dev/.”

