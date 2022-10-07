APENFT (NFT) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $150.22 million and $31.52 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. APENFT has a current supply of 999,990,000,000,000 with 277,080,562,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of APENFT is 0.00000055 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $41,701,111.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://apenft.org/.”

