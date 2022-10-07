APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

APIX (APIX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $435,371.58 and $213,376.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @apis11official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIX (APIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. APIX has a current supply of 204,047,845.21 with 130,089,489.88231781 in circulation. The last known price of APIX is 0.00378056 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,844.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apisplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

