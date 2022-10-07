APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

APIX (APIX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $448,071.33 and approximately $213,376.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

APIX Profile

APIX launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @apis11official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIX (APIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. APIX has a current supply of 204,047,845.21 with 130,089,489.88231781 in circulation. The last known price of APIX is 0.00378056 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,844.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apisplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

