Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

