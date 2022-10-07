APPLECHAIN Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APPLE)

APPLECHAIN (APPLE) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. APPLECHAIN has a total market cap of $160.63 and $68,977.00 worth of APPLECHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APPLECHAIN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One APPLECHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

APPLECHAIN Token Profile

APPLECHAIN’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. APPLECHAIN’s total supply is 123,456,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,345,678 tokens. The Reddit community for APPLECHAIN is https://reddit.com/r/applechainbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for APPLECHAIN is medium.com/@applechainbsc. APPLECHAIN’s official website is applechain.xyz. APPLECHAIN’s official Twitter account is @applechainbsc.

APPLECHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APPLECHAIN (APPLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. APPLECHAIN has a current supply of 123,456,789 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APPLECHAIN is 0.00001301 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://applechain.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APPLECHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APPLECHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APPLECHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

