Applied Blockchain, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 10th (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain’s (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 10th. Applied Blockchain had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Applied Blockchain’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Applied Blockchain Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Blockchain will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Blockchain

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,026.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 63,490 shares of company stock worth $132,104 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

