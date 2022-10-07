April Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.89 Million (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One April token can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, April has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. April has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $14,231.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

April Profile

April’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 tokens. April’s official Twitter account is @aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for April is apriloracle.com.

Buying and Selling April

According to CryptoCompare, “April (APRIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. April has a current supply of 121,536,600 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of April is 0.04683119 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,544.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apriloracle.com.”

