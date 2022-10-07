Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,337 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.80. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.