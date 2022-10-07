Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

