Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

