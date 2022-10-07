APY.Finance Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $405,662.35 and $1,986.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance (APY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. APY.Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 66,469,950.2369778 in circulation. The last known price of APY.Finance is 0.00616693 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $633.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apy.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

