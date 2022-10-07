ARC Governance Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (ARCX)

ARC Governance (ARCX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ARC Governance has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. ARC Governance has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $9,888.00 worth of ARC Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARC Governance token can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ARC Governance Token Profile

ARC Governance’s genesis date was May 8th, 2021. ARC Governance’s total supply is 95,067,444 tokens. ARC Governance’s official message board is forum.arcx.money. ARC Governance’s official Twitter account is @arcxmoney and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARC Governance is arcx.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARC Governance (ARCX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARC Governance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ARC Governance is 0.04212997 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,021.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arcx.money/.”

