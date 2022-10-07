Arcadia Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17,959.12 ($ARC)

Arcadia Token ($ARC) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Arcadia Token has a market capitalization of $17,959.12 and approximately $16,686.00 worth of Arcadia Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcadia Token has traded 62.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcadia Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcadia Token Token Profile

Arcadia Token was first traded on July 12th, 2022. Arcadia Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,350,000 tokens. Arcadia Token’s official Twitter account is @arcadiap2e and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcadia Token’s official website is playarcadia.io.

Buying and Selling Arcadia Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcadia Token ($ARC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Arcadia Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arcadia Token is 0.01426359 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $459.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://playarcadia.io/.”

