Arcane Token Trading Down 73.5% This Week (ARCANE)

Arcane Token (ARCANE) traded 75.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Arcane Token has traded 73.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcane Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcane Token has a total market capitalization of $9,627.73 and approximately $12,947.00 worth of Arcane Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

Arcane Token Token Profile

Arcane Token was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Arcane Token’s total supply is 88,960,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,588,528 tokens. The official website for Arcane Token is www.arcanetoken.io. Arcane Token’s official Twitter account is @arcanetokenbnb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcane Token (ARCANE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Arcane Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Arcane Token is 0.00010947 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $76.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcanetoken.io/.”

