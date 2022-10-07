Arcblock Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcblock (ABT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Arcblock has a current supply of 186,000,000 with 98,554,305.44029327 in circulation. The last known price of Arcblock is 0.13522541 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,390,628.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcblock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

