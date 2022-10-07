Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 336,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 619,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

