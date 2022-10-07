Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.05 million, a P/E ratio of -234.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 47,103 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.