Ardor Price Hits $0.0961 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $95.97 million and $3.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00086464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00066114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007742 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency . Ardor has a current supply of 998,999,495. The last known price of Ardor is 0.09690634 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,588,025.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jelurida.com/ardor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

