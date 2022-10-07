Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Buys 200,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,671,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,600,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

ARES opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

