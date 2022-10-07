Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATZAF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.88.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

