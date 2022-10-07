Artemis Protocol (MIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27,714.53

Artemis Protocol (MIS) traded up 43.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Artemis Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Artemis Protocol has a total market cap of $27,714.53 and $11,434.00 worth of Artemis Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Artemis Protocol has traded up 252.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

About Artemis Protocol

Artemis Protocol launched on December 29th, 2020. Artemis Protocol’s total supply is 9,217,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,217,854 tokens. Artemis Protocol’s official website is app.artemisprotocol.one. Artemis Protocol’s official Twitter account is @artemisprotoco1.

Artemis Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemis Protocol (MIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Harmony platform. Artemis Protocol has a current supply of 9,217,854.777 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artemis Protocol is 0.00306335 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $963.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.artemisprotocol.one/.”

