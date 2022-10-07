Artex (ARTEX) Price Hits $0.0018

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Artex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. Artex has a total market cap of $78,903.44 and approximately $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001840 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031743 BTC.

Artex Token Profile

ARTEX is a token. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 tokens. The official website for Artex is artex.app. Artex’s official message board is artexapp.medium.com. Artex’s official Twitter account is @artexcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Artex is https://reddit.com/r/artexapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Artex

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex (ARTEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Artex has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artex is 0.00186507 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artex.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artex using one of the exchanges listed above.

