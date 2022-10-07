Arweave (AR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.80 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $9.15 or 0.00046497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $305.40 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,668.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00594445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00246279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Arweave has a current supply of 63,190,435 with 33,394,701 in circulation. The last known price of Arweave is 9.18601999 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $11,280,974.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arweave.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

