AS Roma Fan Token Price Tops $3.79 on Top Exchanges (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00019287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00086029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00065381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007637 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,678 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

