Asgard Dao V2 (ASGARDV2) Price Tops $0.0153

Asgard Dao V2 (ASGARDV2) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Asgard Dao V2 token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Asgard Dao V2 has traded down 73.9% against the U.S. dollar. Asgard Dao V2 has a market capitalization of $610.63 and approximately $42,025.00 worth of Asgard Dao V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Asgard Dao V2 Profile

Asgard Dao V2 was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Asgard Dao V2’s total supply is 48,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,963 tokens. Asgard Dao V2’s official Twitter account is @asgarddao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asgard Dao V2’s official website is asgarddao.live. Asgard Dao V2’s official message board is medium.com/@asgard_dao.

Asgard Dao V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asgard Dao V2 (ASGARDV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Asgard Dao V2 has a current supply of 48,258 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asgard Dao V2 is 0.01528106 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://asgarddao.live/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard Dao V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard Dao V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asgard Dao V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

