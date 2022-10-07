ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in ASML by 12.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 308.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in ASML by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $462.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The company has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.41.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

