AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca to a neutral rating and set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at GBX 9,838 ($118.87) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £104.93. The stock has a market cap of £152.44 billion and a PE ratio of -167.31. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.