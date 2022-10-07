Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

NYSE:JPM opened at $108.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

