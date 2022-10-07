Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCL stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

