Atmosphere CCG Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,214.00 (ATMSSFT)

Atmosphere CCG (ATMSSFT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Atmosphere CCG has a market cap of $2,214.00 and $8,809.00 worth of Atmosphere CCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atmosphere CCG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atmosphere CCG has traded 94.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

About Atmosphere CCG

Atmosphere CCG was first traded on August 24th, 2021. Atmosphere CCG’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Atmosphere CCG’s official Twitter account is @atmossoft. The Reddit community for Atmosphere CCG is https://reddit.com/r/atmossoft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atmosphere CCG is www.atmossoftdefi.app.

Buying and Selling Atmosphere CCG

According to CryptoCompare, “Atmosphere CCG (ATMSSFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Atmosphere CCG has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atmosphere CCG is 0.00005498 USD and is down -13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.atmossoftdefi.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmosphere CCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atmosphere CCG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atmosphere CCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

