AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

