Attila Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Attila has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,312.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Attila Token Profile

Attila launched on March 18th, 2020. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @achaingalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (ATT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Attila has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 450,382,736 in circulation. The last known price of Attila is 0.00334994 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,221.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.attnetwork.org/.”

