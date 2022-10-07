Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Achieves $173.18 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $173.18 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius (AUDIO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Audius has a current supply of 1,128,867,308 with 830,924,708 in circulation. The last known price of Audius is 0.21038475 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,867,849.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://audius.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

