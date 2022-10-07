Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Oppenheimer currently has a $255.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

ADSK stock opened at $205.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.21. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

