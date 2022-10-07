Automata Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $43.47 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Automata Network has a market cap of $43.47 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Automata Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,044,571 tokens. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork. The official message board for Automata Network is medium.com/atanetwork. The official website for Automata Network is ata.network.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network (ATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Automata Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 172,252,000 in circulation. The last known price of Automata Network is 0.15176913 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,457,983.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ata.network.”

