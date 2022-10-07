Autonio 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $50,758.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $326,506.78 and $50,758.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 tokens. The official website for Autonio is www.autonio.foundation. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @ai_autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Autonio is medium.com/@autoniofoundation. The Reddit community for Autonio is https://reddit.com/r/autonio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonio (NIOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonio has a current supply of 315,000,000 with 94,440,196.2222 in circulation. The last known price of Autonio is 0.00347358 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37,390.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.autonio.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

