Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $4.99 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.99 billion and $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.87 or 0.00086059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00065564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007684 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000268 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,125,514 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

