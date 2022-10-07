Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

