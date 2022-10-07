Avaware Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20,203.29 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Avaware token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Avaware has a market capitalization of $20,203.29 and approximately $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,601.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00270790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00140629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00749783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00601968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00248903 BTC.

Avaware Token Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @avawareave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avaware’s official message board is avaware.medium.com. The official website for Avaware is avaware.network.

Avaware Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avaware (AVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Avaware has a current supply of 4,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Avaware is 0.00537778 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $316.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avaware.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

