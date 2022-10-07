AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Acquires £23,895 in Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) insider Neil Galloway bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £23,895 ($28,872.64).

Shares of LON AGT opened at GBX 184 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. AVI Global Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.60 ($2.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £904.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,148.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.20.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

