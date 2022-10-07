Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.73.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 356,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,779,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

