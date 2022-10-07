Axe Price Down 18.2% This Week (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $36,815.78 and $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000291 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is https://reddit.com/r/axerunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe (AXE) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AXE through the process of mining. Axe has a current supply of 5,260,967.896223. The last known price of Axe is 0.0073898 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axerunners.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

