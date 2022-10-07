Axie Infinity Tops One Day Volume of $98.80 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00063542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,578.28 or 1.00009986 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022173 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.67559513 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $43,135,308.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

