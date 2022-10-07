Azuki Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Azuki token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $93,728.88 and approximately $15.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 tokens. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Azuki (AZUKI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Azuki has a current supply of 11,310,689.72647731 with 11,284,983.79237026 in circulation. The last known price of Azuki is 0.0082331 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $10.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dokidoki.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

