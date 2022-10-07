B. Riley Cuts AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $6.50

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

AXTI stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.10. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

